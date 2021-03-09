Milwaukee development group throws hat in ring for River Point District project

A Milwaukee-based development group has entered into a planning agreement with the city of La Crosse to scope out a mixed-use development at the highly anticipated River Point District.

F Street Development Group said in a statement Tuesday that it entered into a "Planning Option Agreement," with the Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse in late February.

This particular agreement will give the developers 18 months to get an "exclusive look" at the proposed site available to them. At the end of that window, F Street and the city could have a final purchase and development agreement settled.

F Street said it is hopeful to incorporate both rental housing and commercial space in its development.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the reimagining of River Point District, which acts as an entry point for visitors and residents to our amazing state," said Scott Lurie, owner of F Street and partner in its development group.

"The opportunity to further enhance and define the appeal of cities like La Crosse and others across the state has been overwhelming and we are humbled to be a part of so many amazing projects," Lurie said in his statement.