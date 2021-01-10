MLK Leadership Award winner's work in social justice and education spans generations

When Amanda Goodenough talks about the work she's done for her community, she considers herself just one person planting seeds in a much larger, ever-growing garden.
Goodenough is the 2021 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award, being honored for her work in transformative leadership in education and the broader community, and her unwavering dedication to intersectional social justice.
She has spent 15 years leading the office of Campus Climate at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and has led, organized and contributed to different award-winning projects on equity, bias, anti-racism, education transformation, identity and more.
When she heard she would be receiving the annual local award, Goodenough said she was humbled to receive recognition attached to the great civil rights leader who came before her.
This idea of work towards a more just society that spans across generations before and after her, is fundamental to Goodenough's work, she explained.
Goodenough grew up in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, just west of Milwaukee, where her family endured tireless hatred.
She said her family is one built on activism: a grandmother who immigrated to the United States from Mexico when she was just 16, parents who fought to get married in the 60s as a biracial Black and Mexican couple, and a great uncle who was an honored Tuskegee Airman.
"I always say I stand on the shoulders of the giants," Goodenough said. "I feel like there's just so much that's just part of my DNA."
When her family moved from Waukesha to Mukwonago, Goodenough said she began to see that resilience, and form it herself, up-close.
"In the mid-80s, that community was not ready for us as a Black and Mexican family. And they made it very well-known that they didn't want us to move there," she said.
"They were clear about that from the beginning, before we even closed on the house," Goodenough said. "My parents are just stubborn and proud and fight for what's right."
After moving in, neighbors moved away. She found out later in life that her family found pipe bombs in their mailbox and death threats, and her parents at one point sued the town of Mukwonago for racial discrimination.
Both of her parents have since passed away, Goodenough said, but not before sharing these stories that are now integral in her work.
"It helped me gain this appreciation for, I would say, the boldness that I come from, and the resilience," she said. "There's so many stories."
"Everything was just such a fight," Goodenough said. "So I think just knowing who I come from, and where I come from, and feeling a responsibility to honor those shoulders that I stand on and continue to fight, is absolutely an inspiration for me."
Now as a parent herself, Goodenough said she has a new sense to not only carry on this sense of resilience to the next generation, but to strengthen it even more.
"We haven't come far enough," she said, "I think I feel indebted to those who come before me, and I think about my children now, too, who are 3 and 6, and feeling a responsibility to those who come after me."
When recalling mentors in her life, Goodenough says her two older sisters and colleagues at UW-L have been instrumental — but her inspirations have been transgenerational, as well.
"I think some of my greatest inspirations and mentors have been the college students I've worked with who embody a boldness that I feel like is lacking in too many leaders that I see nowadays," she said. "I look to the youth a lot, to be quite honest, as a role model."
"They give me radical hope," she said, a term Goodenough embodies, "in just the way they show up. They push and they imagine a better world."
One student that worked closely with Goodenough said they often call her a "gladiator."
"Amanda Goodenough has been an advocate, mentor, friend and social justice gladiator for many, including myself," said Isaiah Thomas.
"I view Amanda as a superwoman, carrying the weight of many stories and wrapping around the people near to her to let them know that they are not alone in their journey," Thomas said.
Thomas first met Goodenough while a student at UW-L in 2013, first in the Campus Climate office and then as a member of Awareness through Performance — an award-winning immersive student experience focusing on raising awareness of social justice and climate.
He now, at only the age of 23, serves as the executive director of GoodFight Community Center, a space for at-risk and disadvantaged youth to grow and thrive in La Crosse, which is a role he said he's more prepared for because of Goodenough's guidance.
"She centers the person or the people that are around her," Thomas said. "Everyone comes with a story, everybody comes with a bit of history, that may inform our next project."
"She does a lot of work in social justice-type spaces, and depending on what audience you're speaking to, there's sometimes more to be taught to you from them, than you have to say to them," he said.
"And so taking the approach of thinking about her parents, the leaders who came before her, and kind of what she was taught or the stories that she heard, kind of centers her in this current point of history to reflect upon that," he said.
"But also to continue to move forward and think, 'I have kids growing up, and what world, what society are we leaving behind for them? And what change do I want to affect so it's a little easier for the next person?'" Thomas said.
Goodenough has used education as a vehicle for much of this transformative work towards justice, an especially important tool in a predominantly white community.
"For me, growing up where I did and with our experience, I realize that all of these people I'm trying to engage in conversation, they didn't grow up talking about race their whole lives," she said.
She describes a moment in the second grade as an example, when a schoolmate called her the N-word, and everyone laughed at her. Never hearing the word before, Goodenough said she went home that night and repeated it at the dinner table.
"My parents had a lot of explaining to do. We talked about race around the dinner table every night, and it was part of our family functions," Goodenough said. "It was a conversation because it had to be."
Goodenough said that her experience in the education system made her understand more about whiteness than it did her own identity, and that even she herself had a lot of unlearning to do.
Now with a child in first grade, Goodenough is experiencing the same challenges her parents once faced, and using that the begin transforming the education system.
"It's making me look at it again in this different way," she said, describing deciding how to navigate discussions on race with her young son.
"How are we not having these conversations sooner, and what a different world we could live in if we were intentionally creating space in the K-12 curriculum," Goodenough said.
She has focused this anti-racism work in many workshops, keynote speeches, trainings and other teaching opportunities throughout her career, events that she is sought after to conduct, and has spoken to audiences of superintendents and educators across the state, and tries to do community engagement as often as possible through her role at UW-L — another testament to the transgenerational aspect of Goodenough's work.
Looking at all she has accomplished, it's hard to pick one piece she's most proud of, Goodenough said.
She has helped spearhead several significant campus initiatives, including Awareness through Performance, a Hate/Bias Response Symposium, a national event that addresses acts of hate in the community and ways to respond, and a parallel Hate/Bias Response Team that implemented a reporting system on campus for hate and bias incidents.
She also helped spearhead RISE UP, a week-long professional development training that dives into faculty and staff awareness of race and anti-racism practices.
She's also been a keynote speaker at the YWCA Tribute to Outstanding Women, a group facilitator for Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community, a member of the Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council Speaker Bureau, and has led roundtables and other community-based initiatives on anti-racism.
All of this work is made possible by work done before her, and it will make it possible for more work to come, Goodenough explains, saying patience, cautious optimism and, still, a sense of urgency keep her going.
She's reminded, she said, of an honorary ceremony she recently attended for her late great uncle, the Tuskegee Airman, and of a standing ovation she received after a speech in which her dad attended — just five months before his death — where she shared some of his story, resulting in his own standing ovation.
"This is so great, and way too late," Goodenough said. "How nice would it be to show each other that we're capable of being on the right side of history here and now?"
And she thinks of what it would mean for her parents to see her receive the MLK Leadership Award, the giants who laid early seeds for her.
"I wish my parents would be there," to see her receive the MLK Leadership Award later this month, Goodenough said. "Because I think they'd be really proud to know that they did this too."
"And to know that the fight and the struggle continue," she said, "but there's reward and acknowledgement along the way."
Goodenough said receiving this award has given her the validation that her work matters, and to continue it. And as it continues, those who have come before her and those that will come after her, are top-of-mind.
"Trusting that we're planting seeds and they will grow in time," she said.