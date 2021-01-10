MLK Leadership Award winner's work in social justice and education spans generations

"She does a lot of work in social justice-type spaces, and depending on what audience you're speaking to, there's sometimes more to be taught to you from them, than you have to say to them," he said.

"And so taking the approach of thinking about her parents, the leaders who came before her, and kind of what she was taught or the stories that she heard, kind of centers her in this current point of history to reflect upon that," he said.

"But also to continue to move forward and think, 'I have kids growing up, and what world, what society are we leaving behind for them? And what change do I want to affect so it's a little easier for the next person?'" Thomas said.

Goodenough has used education as a vehicle for much of this transformative work towards justice, an especially important tool in a predominantly white community.

"For me, growing up where I did and with our experience, I realize that all of these people I'm trying to engage in conversation, they didn't grow up talking about race their whole lives," she said.

She describes a moment in the second grade as an example, when a schoolmate called her the N-word, and everyone laughed at her. Never hearing the word before, Goodenough said she went home that night and repeated it at the dinner table.