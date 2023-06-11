Stacker searched for the least popular jobs in America. It found them in Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
100 least popular jobs in America
Pinpointing which jobs are the country's least popular can tell you something about the direction an economy is going.
That's because industries that once thrived might have lost ground to technological or other advances and have few job openings. Others with many opportunities for employment might be growing.
Of course, jobs can be unpopular or uncommon for many reasons. On the TV show "Dirty Jobs," host Mike Rowe is seen farming deer for urine and relocating beavers—clearly, employment that's not for everyone.
Other jobs might require years of education or training or be limited to certain geographical areas.
Stacker ranked the 100 least popular jobs in America, based on their total employment and using May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Only detailed job categories were included in the analysis. Every position's number of total workers in the United States is listed alongside its average annual wage and average hourly wage.
Read on to see if you hold one of the least popular jobs in the country.
#100. Archivists
- Total nationwide employment: 7,230
- Median hourly wage: $28.19
- Median annual wage: $58,640
#99. Helpers--extraction workers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,910
- Median hourly wage: $20.73
- Median annual wage: $43,110
#98. Layout workers, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 6,890
- Median hourly wage: $28.01
- Median annual wage: $58,260
#97. Signal and track switch repairers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,880
- Median hourly wage: $39.09
- Median annual wage: $81,300
#96. Statistical assistants
- Total nationwide employment: 6,710
- Median hourly wage: $23.50
- Median annual wage: $48,880
#95. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 6,640
- Median hourly wage: $15.71
- Median annual wage: $32,680
#94. Exercise physiologists
- Total nationwide employment: 6,580
- Median hourly wage: $24.69
- Median annual wage: $51,350
#93. Desktop publishers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,560
- Median hourly wage: $23.04
- Median annual wage: $47,910
#92. Fish and game wardens
- Total nationwide employment: 6,530
- Median hourly wage: $28.61
- Median annual wage: $59,500
#91. Drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 6,470
- Median hourly wage: $20.41
- Median annual wage: $42,450
#89. Architecture teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 6,420
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $93,220
#89. Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 6,420
- Median hourly wage: $20.62
- Median annual wage: $42,890
#88. Musical instrument repairers and tuners
- Total nationwide employment: 6,330
- Median hourly wage: $18.34
- Median annual wage: $38,150
#87. Orthodontists
- Total nationwide employment: 6,310
- Median hourly wage: $83.83
- Median annual wage: $174,360
#86. Extraction workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 6,290
- Median hourly wage: $24.81
- Median annual wage: $51,600
#85. Hydrologists
- Total nationwide employment: 6,270
- Median hourly wage: $41.34
- Median annual wage: $85,990
#84. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,250
- Median hourly wage: $36.42
- Median annual wage: $75,760
#83. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 6,240
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $83,040
#82. Agricultural workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 6,100
- Median hourly wage: $17.17
- Median annual wage: $35,720
#81. Forest and conservation workers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,080
- Median hourly wage: $15.51
- Median annual wage: $32,270
#80. Pourers and casters, metal
- Total nationwide employment: 6,070
- Median hourly wage: $21.67
- Median annual wage: $45,070
#79. Nuclear technicians
- Total nationwide employment: 5,880
- Median hourly wage: $48.28
- Median annual wage: $100,420
#78. Helpers--roofers
- Total nationwide employment: 5,790
- Median hourly wage: $17.80
- Median annual wage: $37,020
#77. Costume attendants
- Total nationwide employment: 5,730
- Median hourly wage: $23.30
- Median annual wage: $48,470
#76. Political scientists
- Total nationwide employment: 5,660
- Median hourly wage: $61.55
- Median annual wage: $128,020
#75. Disc jockeys, except radio
- Total nationwide employment: 5,640
- Median hourly wage: $21.34
- Median annual wage: Not available
#74. Nuclear power reactor operators
- Total nationwide employment: 5,450
- Median hourly wage: $55.71
- Median annual wage: $115,870
#73. Choreographers
- Total nationwide employment: 5,400
- Median hourly wage: $24.52
- Median annual wage: $50,990
#72. Photographic process workers and processing machine operators
- Total nationwide employment: 5,380
- Median hourly wage: $17.44
- Median annual wage: $36,280
#71. Tool grinders, filers, and sharpeners
- Total nationwide employment: 5,320
- Median hourly wage: $20.16
- Median annual wage: $41,940
#70. Dentists, all other specialists
- Total nationwide employment: 5,250
- Median hourly wage: $102.28
- Median annual wage: $212,740
#69. Loading and moving machine operators, underground mining
- Total nationwide employment: 5,210
- Median hourly wage: $30.73
- Median annual wage: $63,920
#68. Proofreaders and copy markers
- Total nationwide employment: 5,120
- Median hourly wage: $21.83
- Median annual wage: $45,410
#67. Correspondence clerks
- Total nationwide employment: 4,970
- Median hourly wage: $18.61
- Median annual wage: $38,700
#65. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 4,930
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $85,000
#65. Entertainment attendants and related workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 4,930
- Median hourly wage: $13.11
- Median annual wage: $27,260
#64. Gambling managers
- Total nationwide employment: 4,800
- Median hourly wage: $38.80
- Median annual wage: $80,710
#63. Craft artists
- Total nationwide employment: 4,760
- Median hourly wage: $18.34
- Median annual wage: $38,150
#62. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters
- Total nationwide employment: 4,710
- Median hourly wage: $27.24
- Median annual wage: $56,670
#61. Fallers
- Total nationwide employment: 4,530
- Median hourly wage: $23.64
- Median annual wage: $49,160
#60. Library science teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 4,330
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $76,370
#59. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
- Total nationwide employment: 4,290
- Median hourly wage: #
- Median annual wage: #
#58. Floor sanders and finishers
- Total nationwide employment: 4,270
- Median hourly wage: $22.14
- Median annual wage: $46,060
#57. Telephone operators
- Total nationwide employment: 4,030
- Median hourly wage: $18.43
- Median annual wage: $38,330
#55. Embalmers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,950
- Median hourly wage: $23.99
- Median annual wage: $49,910
#55. Log graders and scalers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,950
- Median hourly wage: $20.37
- Median annual wage: $42,370
#54. Rock splitters, quarry
- Total nationwide employment: 3,910
- Median hourly wage: $22.12
- Median annual wage: $46,010
#53. Commercial divers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,860
- Median hourly wage: $32.84
- Median annual wage: $68,300
#52. Mathematical science occupations, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 3,840
- Median hourly wage: $34.47
- Median annual wage: $71,700
#51. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
- Total nationwide employment: 3,740
- Median hourly wage: $28.84
- Median annual wage: $59,990
#50. Occupational therapy aides
- Total nationwide employment: 3,710
- Median hourly wage: $17.82
- Median annual wage: $37,060
#49. Bridge and lock tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 3,690
- Median hourly wage: $22.73
- Median annual wage: $47,280
#48. Manufactured building and mobile home installers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,630
- Median hourly wage: $17.70
- Median annual wage: $36,820
#47. Logging workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 3,490
- Median hourly wage: $22.65
- Median annual wage: $47,110
#46. Sewers, hand
- Total nationwide employment: 3,440
- Median hourly wage: $15.16
- Median annual wage: $31,530
#45. Transit and railroad police
- Total nationwide employment: 3,370
- Median hourly wage: $33.25
- Median annual wage: $69,150
#44. Model makers, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 3,350
- Median hourly wage: $27.70
- Median annual wage: $57,620
#43. Geography teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 3,340
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $81,920
#42. Pile driver operators
- Total nationwide employment: 3,290
- Median hourly wage: $30.92
- Median annual wage: $64,310
#41. Genetic counselors
- Total nationwide employment: 3,220
- Median hourly wage: $43.26
- Median annual wage: $89,990
#40. Medical dosimetrists
- Total nationwide employment: 3,190
- Median hourly wage: $62.01
- Median annual wage: $128,970
#39. Historians
- Total nationwide employment: 3,120
- Median hourly wage: $31.03
- Median annual wage: $64,540
#38. Motorboat operators
- Total nationwide employment: 3,110
- Median hourly wage: $19.92
- Median annual wage: $41,430
#37. Fabric and apparel patternmakers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,070
- Median hourly wage: $29.00
- Median annual wage: $60,320
#36. Sociologists
- Total nationwide employment: 2,980
- Median hourly wage: $47.40
- Median annual wage: $98,590
#35. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance
- Total nationwide employment: 2,970
- Median hourly wage: $46.33
- Median annual wage: $96,370
#34. Shoe machine operators and tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 2,960
- Median hourly wage: $15.89
- Median annual wage: $33,060
#33. Crematory operators
- Total nationwide employment: 2,930
- Median hourly wage: $19.40
- Median annual wage: $40,360
#32. Hydrologic technicians
- Total nationwide employment: 2,920
- Median hourly wage: $28.06
- Median annual wage: $58,360
#31. Rail yard engineers, dinkey operators, and hostlers
- Total nationwide employment: 2,680
- Median hourly wage: $27.09
- Median annual wage: $56,340
#30. Animal scientists
- Total nationwide employment: 2,520
- Median hourly wage: $33.36
- Median annual wage: $69,390
#29. Hoist and winch operators
- Total nationwide employment: 2,440
- Median hourly wage: $28.34
- Median annual wage: $58,950
#28. Family and consumer sciences teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 2,420
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $76,440
#27. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
- Total nationwide employment: 2,290
- Median hourly wage: $23.13
- Median annual wage: $48,110
#26. Underground mining machine operators, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 2,270
- Median hourly wage: $30.86
- Median annual wage: $64,180
#25. Rail transportation workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 2,240
- Median hourly wage: $20.33
- Median annual wage: $42,280
#24. Patternmakers, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 2,230
- Median hourly wage: $26.43
- Median annual wage: $54,970
#23. Paperhangers
- Total nationwide employment: 2,220
- Median hourly wage: $21.60
- Median annual wage: $44,930
#22. Astronomers
- Total nationwide employment: 2,160
- Median hourly wage: $61.70
- Median annual wage: $128,330
#21. Camera and photographic equipment repairers
- Total nationwide employment: 2,120
- Median hourly wage: $21.18
- Median annual wage: $44,060
#19. Mathematicians
- Total nationwide employment: 2,070
- Median hourly wage: $53.90
- Median annual wage: $112,110
#19. Models
- Total nationwide employment: 2,070
- Median hourly wage: $20.73
- Median annual wage: $43,130
#18. Motion picture projectionists
- Total nationwide employment: 1,900
- Median hourly wage: $16.04
- Median annual wage: $33,360
#17. Watch and clock repairers
- Total nationwide employment: 1,880
- Median hourly wage: $23.25
- Median annual wage: $48,370
#16. Roof bolters, mining
- Total nationwide employment: 1,700
- Median hourly wage: $28.95
- Median annual wage: $60,210
#15. Agricultural engineers
- Total nationwide employment: 1,500
- Median hourly wage: $40.03
- Median annual wage: $83,260
#14. Terrazzo workers and finishers
- Total nationwide employment: 1,460
- Median hourly wage: $25.16
- Median annual wage: $52,330
#13. Geographers
- Total nationwide employment: 1,360
- Median hourly wage: $42.74
- Median annual wage: $88,900
#12. Industrial-organizational psychologists
- Total nationwide employment: 1,280
- Median hourly wage: $66.96
- Median annual wage: $139,280
#10. Forestry and conservation science teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 1,270
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $96,500
#10. Animal breeders
- Total nationwide employment: 1,270
- Median hourly wage: $21.79
- Median annual wage: $45,320
#9. Communications equipment operators, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 1,240
- Median hourly wage: $22.20
- Median annual wage: $46,180
#8. Dredge operators
- Total nationwide employment: 940
- Median hourly wage: $22.64
- Median annual wage: $47,090
#7. Pediatric surgeons
- Total nationwide employment: 780
- Median hourly wage: #
- Median annual wage: #
#6. Model makers, wood
- Total nationwide employment: 720
- Median hourly wage: $22.57
- Median annual wage: $46,940
#5. Cooks, private household
- Total nationwide employment: 610
- Median hourly wage: $18.54
- Median annual wage: $38,570
#4. Refractory materials repairers, except brick masons
- Total nationwide employment: 580
- Median hourly wage: $24.30
- Median annual wage: $50,550
#3. Farm labor contractors
- Total nationwide employment: 550
- Median hourly wage: $23.72
- Median annual wage: $49,330
#2. Timing device assemblers and adjusters
- Total nationwide employment: 370
- Median hourly wage: $20.33
- Median annual wage: $42,290
#1. Patternmakers, wood
- Total nationwide employment: 330
- Median hourly wage: $21.29
- Median annual wage: $44,290
Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.
