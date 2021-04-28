Hammond mayor braces for possible protests over anti-Biden flag flap

On the other hand, McDermott said if the protesters simply want to express their opinion — without flying flags that run afoul of Hammond's obscenity ordinance — he's got no problem with that.

"If they drive five hours, I'll probably give them coffee. It's a long drive, and if they're that devoted and want to drive up here, I'll have coffee waiting for them so they can properly caffeine-up before they drive home again," McDermott said.

It's not clear how many people might show up outside Hammond City Hall and the mayor's house Saturday, or even when they'll arrive since the group lists a start time using Eastern time when Hammond is on Central time.

The rally notice also has been shared with barely two dozen Facebook users and has attracted hardly any Facebook comments — except one from McDermott: “It would be great if one of you could pick up my son from IU Bloomington on the way up here, would save me a trip! Thanks guys.”