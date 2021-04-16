WATCH NOW: Indy FedEx massacre prompts reactions of sadness, determination from state leaders

Local and state leaders reacting to news of a shooting massacre at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that killed at least eight people, plus the shooter, are expressing sympathy for the victims and their families, gratitude to law enforcement, and disappointment America's gun violence epidemic again is hitting Indiana.

Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said as law enforcement works to learn more about "yet another mass shooting," he said "our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short."

"Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight," Hogsett said. "Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene."

The FedEx massacre was at least the third mass shooting already this year in Indiana's capital city. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument at a home in March.

"This is another heartbreaking day," Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said, adding he personally is "shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis."