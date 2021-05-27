2 conservative pundits to fill Rush Limbaugh's radio time slot

The company that syndicated Rush Limbaugh's radio program, Premiere Networks, announced Thursday that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will launch a new three-hour show in his old time slot.

The program, "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," will begin airing June 21 from noon to 3 p.m. ET, Premiere Networks said.

Limbaugh died in February at 70 following a battle with cancer, leaving a void in talk radio. For decades, Limbaugh was known as the king of talk radio and one of the most influential conservative media personalities in the country. Since his death, Premiere Networks has filled the time slot largely with old clips from his show.

Travis, 42, and Sexton, 39, bring a slightly different style and background to the world of talk radio. Both are younger than nearly all of the top hosts in the industry. And while Sexton has had a more traditional career in conservative media, Travis is largely known for his commentary on sports. Travis has also generated controversy for sexist remarks.