2021 outlook grows murky for insurers as COVID-19 surges

Surging COVID-19 cases are blurring the view for health insurers of how 2021 will play out.

Medicare Advantage coverage specialist Humana said Wednesday that it was maintaining its 2021 earnings forecast, citing “heightened uncertainty” about the ongoing pandemic.

That came a day after another insurer, Centene, also maintained its forecast for the year instead of raising it like rivals UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Inc. when they reported second-quarter results earlier this month.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the United States has jumped from about 24,000 shortly before UnitedHealth reported earnings on July 15 to more than 61,000 Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 cases had been falling for weeks, while insurers saw care use return to more normal levels as patients came back to surgery centers and doctor’s offices for care not related to the coronavirus. But a more contagious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has started to change that in the past week or so, spreading largely among people who have not received COVID-19 vaccines.