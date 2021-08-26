3 arrested, 1 at large in alleged credit card fraud

The reporting was based on thousands of internal company records obtained by the AP.

Khawaja was the owner and chief executive officer of Allied Wallet, Inc., a payment processing company headquartered in Los Angeles that served merchants doing business over the internet. Diab served as chief operating officer and Rountree was the vice president of operations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Allied Wallet obtained access to services that enabled them to accept debit and credit card payments over global electronic payment networks run by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover and other cards.

The company served as an intermediary between merchant clients and financial institutions. Wells, through his company, Priority Payout, introduced merchant clients seeking payment processing to Allied Wallet.

Investigators allege the four engaged in a scheme to defraud the card brands and others by fraudulently inducing them to provide payment processing services to merchants engaged in prohibited or high-risk transactions, as well as to merchants that were terminated for fraud, chargeback or other compliance concerns, by knowingly misrepresenting the types of transactions the merchants were processing and the true identities of the merchants.