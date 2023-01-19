3 tips before you use buy now, pay later to fund travel costs | PennyWise podcast

Travel is the fastest growing segment of the "buy now, pay later" purchasing trend. It may work for some, but there are some big pitfalls, too.
Helping us navigate the scenarios with host Teri Barr is Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, to help explain the pros and cons.
PennyWise has the latest information on President Biden’s plans to forgive student loans.
If you have one checking and one savings account, you have the typical bank accounts. But could you — and your money — be doing better?
A new survey shows one in three Americans say their resolution for 2023 will focus on finances.