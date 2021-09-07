4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic's toll

Soon, she was recruited by the United For Respect labor advocacy group, and found herself talking to journalists and lawmakers.

It was thrilling for Brown, an exuberant storyteller whose childhood included bouts of homelessness. During a news conference last fall, she made headlines when she threw out the phrase “turkey apocalypse” to describe fears that the holiday season would lead to a surge in infections.

But the slow pace of progress was disheartening. Amazon, for instance, never reinstated the hazard pay that was the key demand of the “turkey apocalypse” news conference.

“It's one thing to be on the outside of the fight and suffering. It's another thing to be in the fight. You get your hopes up,” Brown said. “Having no hope isn't as bad as having hope and repeatedly having it crushed.”

Brown, a Navy vet, got vaccinated as soon as possible at a VA hospital and tried to talk hesitant co-workers into getting the shots. Amazon has held more than 1,100 on-site vaccination clinics. It has also offered bonuses and even a lottery for a car and a $500,000 cash prize to encourage its workers to get vaccinated but so far has stopped short of requiring the shots.