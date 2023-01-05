5 questions to ask to better understand if you have the right bank accounts | PennyWise podcast

If you have one checking and one savings account, you have what's considered, the typical accounts. But could you — and your money — be doing better?

PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it pays to do an annual review of your bank accounts.

Bessette also shares the five questions to ask yourself to understand if your current set up is working best for you or if it's time to consider some other options.

