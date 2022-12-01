 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

5 tips to consider if you're giving gift cards this holiday season | PennyWise podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Are you struggling to find the perfect present right now? PennyWise Host Teri Barr talks with Milvionne Chery, a personal finance editor for WalletHub, to learn how a gift card can take the guesswork (and stress) out of your gift-giving.

Chery also shares five important tips you need to know if you plan to purchase any gift cards for others this holiday season.

More details:

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebration of Disney Princesses coming to Orpheum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News