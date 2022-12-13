5 winter travel tips to save your patience and your pocketbook | PennyWise podcast

Winter travel, especially during the holidays, can be trying on both your patience and your pocketbook.
PennyWise podcast host Teri Barr is talking with John Kiernan, managing editor at WalletHub, to learn why it's especially important to plan ahead for your travels. Kiernan also shares five important tips to make your travels, smooth sailing.
