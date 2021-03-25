$500M fund to help Detroit neighborhoods, pay tax debt

“We have always said that our commitment to Detroit had no borders and we care for every corner of the city as much as we do for downtown,” he added.

The Gilbert Family Foundation is providing $350 million of the $500 million in funding, and the rest will come from the Rock Community Fund.

“The money is there and it’s ready to be freed and targeted to any issue,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert chaired the Detroit Blight Removal Task Force in 2013, which concluded that property tax foreclosure was the primary cause of the city’s blight and subsequent abandonment of homes.

“One-third of the properties in Detroit have had these issues with back property taxes, interest accruing and penalties, and caused all kinds of hardship and strife,” Gilbert said. “It’s a problem that is ... massive and it's contagious.”

Quianna Sims is one of the Detroit homeowners who will have their tax debt paid off.

Sims said she bought her home in 2018, and that when she moved in there were no floors, no doors, peeling paint and not much of a kitchen left.