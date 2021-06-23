78-year-old Lincoln woman dies; husband says he shot her because she had Alzheimer's

An 80-year-old Lincoln man told police that he shot his 78-year-old wife in the head because she had advanced Alzheimer's disease and he couldn't take care of her anymore.
John C. Kotopka told the officers that his wife, who he said had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's about two years ago, had become extremely combative with him and other caregivers when they tried to help her with her basic needs. According to a statement in his case file, Kotopka said his wife needed to be monitored constantly, and he said he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer." Kotopka also said he was concerned about the financial burden if she had to be housed in a health care facility.
Janet Kotopka was taken to a Lincoln hospital about 6:30 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to her head. She died early Wednesday, Lincoln police said.
John Kotopka was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is being held on $500,000 bail and must pay 10%, or $50,000, to be released.
Investigators interviewed multiple people at the family home near 17th and Van Dorn Streets, including a family member who called 911 after he found Janet Kotopka with a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians processed the scene, recovered evidence and located the firearm they suspect was used in the shooting.
A Lincoln police spokeswoman said charges against John Kotopka will be re-evaluated following the completion of an autopsy.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272