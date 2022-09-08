 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 money-saving factors to consider when buying a new car | PennyWise podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about the increase in additional costs to own and operate a new car.

A new survey from AAA shows those expenses are up 11% in the last year:

Thankfully, Sara shares 8 factors to consider and be prepared for, and how knowing these can help you save money.

