9/11 Day co-founders plan CNN special to generate good deeds

Winuk: There was, of course, no escaping the tragedy of it. But you couldn’t help but notice the way people came together and the way everybody wanted to pitch in whatever they could. I had never experienced that phenomenon before. We all hoped it would last forever, but everybody eventually gets back to their lives. When we first began this in 2002, we didn’t want the remnants of 9/11 to just be about all the bad because there was good — the way we all focused on our common humanity. That was the genesis of this: Let’s try to establish a ritual in this country that, at least on this one day a year, we rekindle that spirit and we come together because there’s always going to be people in need. There’s always a way for people to be productive if we work together. Let’s celebrate our differences instead of using them to divide. It’s what makes this country great.