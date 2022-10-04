 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 76-year-old staple of door-to-door sales is now selling at Target

Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand.

Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website — save a few brief and limited pilot programs with retailers HomeGoods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Target itself.

Tupperware

Starting Monday, however, shoppers can find Tupperware in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com in a variety of container sizes and container bundles priced at $7.99 to $79.99.

CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post, and the news follows Tupperware's June launch on Amazon.

It's part of Tupperware's bigger strategy to reinvent the brand, with plans to grow the business through multiple retail channels and get its products in front of younger consumers who never experienced the era of Tupperware parties.

The "party" format was historically the only way shoppers could buy Tupperware. It was a direct marketing event, typically organized by a woman and hosted in a customer's home or her own — so she could sell Tupperware products and earn commissions.

Over the last seven decades, the retail environment has changed dramatically. But Tupperware parties will still happen too.

"Younger customers less familiar with direct sales will now find our brand in retail and from there can develop personalized relationships," Fernandez wrote. "Customers who already love Tupperware parties — whether in-person or online — will now also be able to pick up their favorite essential food storage options at a store nearby."

