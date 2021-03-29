A key to bridging the political divide: Sit down and talk?

That hardly means the two agree on political or other issues.

“While we talked about politics — and I can guess where she stands and she may guess where I stand — we didn’t really talk about politics in finite terms,” Gareau said. “I really appreciate her and her perspective, and I feel like she really appreciates me and my perspective.”

After their conversation, Gareau and Robinson each reached out to StoryCorps to provide their contact information to the other. They plan to stay in touch and hope to meet in person once COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

As Isay describes it, One Small Step is predicated on the theories of Gordon Allport, a Harvard professor who studied the roots of prejudice and discrimination in the 1950s.

“When you put enemies face to face, and they have a visceral experience with one another, that sense of hate and fear can melt away and you can see the person in a new way,” Isay said.

Yet, he cautioned, "if you do it wrong, you can make things actually much worse.”