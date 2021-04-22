A philanthropic drive to aid Black women is gaining momentum

The foundation is backing the Black Feminist Fund, which it has helped launch with a $15 million contribution. That fund will be led by activists from across the African diaspora, and according to the foundation, will serve as “the first global resource hub for Black feminist organizing and philanthropy.”

One of its co-founders, Tynesha McHarris, said the goals include ending violence against Black women, supporting young Black feminists and advocating resource rights around things like land, water and food.

Separately, Goldman Sachs in March committed $10 billion over the next decade to an initiative to improve the lives of 1 million Black women by 2030. Most of the money is slated to be spent on Black women-focused investments, in areas like health and job creation, with $100 million earmarked for philanthropy.

That announcement coincided with the release of a report from the bank called Black Womenomics, which focuses on the racial wealth gap and the need to seek economic equity for Black women. This is happening even while Goldman, and others like JPMorgan Chase, are asking shareholders to reject a proposal by the Service Employees International Union, a labor union, and the CtW Investment Group for an independent review of how the banks' lending practices and other policies have affected racial equity.