A sex-abuse enterprise? Breaking down the unusual racketeering case against R. Kelly

According to the indictment, at the height of Kelly’s fame it was standard practice for his entourage to issue wristbands to girls, some minors, attending his concerts that allowed them backstage access and direct interaction with Kelly.

When Kelly identified a girl he wished to see again, he’d ask for her contact information or direct his associates to obtain it. The girls were then invited to meet with Kelly at future shows, with some provided lodging, according to the charges.

The charges alleged Kelly had rules for the girls he groomed. They were to call him “Daddy” and were not allowed to leave their rooms unless instructed by Kelly to do so, “including to eat or go to the bathroom,” the indictment said.

Many victims allegedly were videotaped by Kelly performing sex acts, and were slapped, spanked or otherwise physically assaulted. Some were told they had to look at the floor. Others were forced to write “letters containing falsehoods and embarrassing allegations for Kelly to use at his discretion if and when the need arose,” prosecutors have alleged.

One of the victims central to the indictment is Aaliyah Haughton, the onetime phenom singer referred to in the charges as Jane Doe #1, who died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001.