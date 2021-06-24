Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold

“I am concerned that, even if DCNR gave initial consent for the FBI to excavate the cache of gold secreted at the Dent's Run Site, that consent could be revoked before the FBI recovered the United States property, with the result of DCNR unlawfully claiming that that cache of gold is abandoned property and, thus, belongs to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the affidavit said.

Additionally, Archer said, a legislative staffer who said he was acting on behalf of others in state government had met with the treasure hunters who identified the likely site and “corruptly” offered to get them a permit to dig “in return for three bars of gold or ten percent” of whatever the treasure hunters recovered.

No one has been charged in connection with the case, and federal prosecutors say they consider the matter closed.

The FBI had long refused to explain exactly why it went digging on state-owned land in Elk County in March 2018, saying only in written statements over the years that agents were there for a court-authorized excavation of “what evidence suggested may have been a cultural heritage site.”