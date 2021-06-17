After 9 years and $10M, Georgia spaceport nears FAA approval

Critics say those small rockets still have a risk of failure as high as 20%, citing figures from Spaceport Camden's application.

“Our biggest concern is fire,” said Kevin Lang, an Athens attorney who owns a cottage on Little Cumberland Island. "If we had a multi-point fire on Little Cumberland Island, it is very unlikely it could be put out before it destroys cottages and the natural environment, and possibly kills or injures inhabitants.”

The U.S. Navy has also questioned whether there could be risks to Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, a port for subs armed with nuclear missiles about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the proposed spaceport. John Hill, the assistant defense secretary for space policy, said in a letter last month that the military is willing to let the project move forward if certain conditions are met.

Howard said a risk analysis for Spaceport Camden determined the chance of death or injury from a rocket launched at the site “ranges from less than one in 10 million to one in a billion.”

“This has been very, very studied,” Howard said. “We’re confident that there will be no significant impact.”

Even if Camden County gets licensed to open a spaceport, any customer seeking to fire a rocket there would need a separate FAA launch license.