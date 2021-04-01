After blank front page, newspaper learns it's appreciated

Because of the pandemic, two local laundromats, a grocery store and charter school had stopped advertising, making $2,700 in monthly revenue vanish.

Without any changes, the paper had about a 60-day lifespan, she wrote.

If it goes, there's nothing to replace it. The big-city Kansas City Star has a bigger area to follow and its own economic worries, and Northeast News staffers usually only see Star reporters on the scene of a murder or bad accident.

No one else takes the day-to-day pulse of the neighborhood, Hoover said in an interview.

“People kind of take for granted what community news does,” she said. “We host forums with candidates, sponsor community clean-ups. There's so much more than showing up, taking notes and going home.”

Dan Smith, owner of the Eleos Coffee House in northeast Kansas City, was one of the people who texted Bushnell.

The Northeast News is distributed in Eleos. Smith is an advertiser despite his own tough times; Eleos closed for two months due to COVID-19. He said he appreciates the support the newspaper gives to local businesses and its staff members' personal dedication to the neighborhood.