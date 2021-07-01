After deadly blazes, PG&E's bankruptcy promises falling flat

Frank Pitre, another member of the oversight committee and one of the lawyers who has been representing fire victims, acknowledged that things have been moving slower than he hoped. That's one of the reasons he gives Trotter and his team a “B" grade for their efforts so far.

“There is a lot of room for improvement," Pitre said, but added that “there is no doubt in my mind that the effort is there."

PG&E believes it has already done its part to help fire victims.

“We funded the trust in accordance with our plan of reorganization," the utility said in a statement to the AP. “PG&E is not involved in distributing trust funds."

Sumeet Singh, PG&E's chief risk officer, listed a wide range of improvements that include using more advanced technology to avoid setting wildfires and help detect them quicker.

While PG&E hasn't lived up to expectations, Singh said, “I am very encouraged with new leadership, (a) new playbook, rigor and discipline that we are on the right track. We know we can do better and we will do better."

Trotter, meanwhile, is holding his breath as the weather heats up and the landscape in Northern California dries out.

“We are dealing with the hand we were dealt," Trotter said. “(PG&E) is saying the right things. Now we just have to see if they do the right things."

