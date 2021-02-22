After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot

Murphy responded Monday saying that marijuana should be treated with “responsibility."

“The words adult-use have been associated with this from Day One," he said.

State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said in a brief interview that the attorney general and his office were coming with guidelines for all law enforcement officials across the state about how to enforce the new laws.

For consumers, the marketplace legalization means the state’s 6.625% sales tax applies. Seventy percent of the proceeds will go to areas disproportionately affected by marijuana-related arrests. Black residents were likelier — up to three times as much — to face marijuana charges than white residents.

Towns can levy a tax of up to 2% under the measure.

Also under the bill, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission will be able to levy an excise tax, the amount of which will depend on the cost per ounce of cannabis. There will be four levels of tax under the bill, so if cannabis is $350 or more, the tax per ounce will be $10. That rises to $60 per ounce if the retail price of the product is less than $250.