Agencies work to help those displaced by deadly Kenosha apartment fire

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin and the Shalom Center began to mobilize efforts Tuesday to assist residents displaced or affected by the deadly fire that occurred late Monday night in a 16-unit building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side.

The Red Cross opened emergency cases for five tenants from five units in the building, located at 1870 22nd Ave. Justin Kern, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin's communications director, said Tuesday afternoon that it's possible others will need assistance.

"Information about the number of people who need assistance is still coming in," Kern said at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The affected building was filled with toxic smoke and the west side of the building was consumed with flames, according to Kenosha Fire Department officials.

Three adults from the building were confirmed dead by KFD officials as of Tuesday, one as a result of the fire and one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire. A third adult died later at the hospital, according to city fire officials.

According to its website, Saxony Manor offers apartments for income-eligible people age 62 and older at several buildings on an 18-acre site at 1850 22nd Ave. The complex is run by the non-profit Mercy Housing.

"We're devastated that residents lost their lives due to the fire at Saxony Manor and are praying for the safe recovery of the residents who were injured," Kate Peterson, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Mercy Housing, said in a statement Tuesday. "We are working closely with authorities as they investigate the cause, and we are taking steps to assist all of the residents who were displaced or otherwise impacted by the fire."

Assisting displaced residents

Kern said disaster volunteers from the Red Cross were on scene and would have an update Tuesday evening, after the Kenosha News' press time. Each of the five seniors for whom cases have been opened has received a voucher for several days of emergency accommodations at an area hotel and meals.

"We'll also work with these and any affected residents to line up additional emergency needs, such as replacement medications," Kern said, adding one tenant did require diabetes medication.

No information on pets

Tenants at Saxony Manor are allowed to keep small pets. However, Kern said that initial reports that came in regarding the displaced tenants who needed assistance did not mention the need to accommodate pets. Area veterinary clinics and Kenosha's Safe Harbor Humane Society reported they did not receive any pets for treatment or shelter after the fire.

"We are working with the property owner and our partners in the city to identify the full number of those affected and in need of our resources after the fire," Kern said. "We also want to share that our hearts go out to family and friends who are grieving and who have people they love presently at the hospital after this horrible fire."

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, said the organization has reached out to Kenosha Fire Department Chief Christopher Bigley to determine how many tenants will need assistance.

"We want to provide food boxes and goods to the families involved, as well as basic necessities," said Coleman, who added the Shalom Center had put together 15 boxes of food and other necessities for the fire victims Tuesday.

