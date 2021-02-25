Agency permanently bans fracking near Delaware River

“There is no support to any claim that drilling results in widespread impacts to drinking water, rivers or groundwater,” said Gene Barr, chief executive of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “This was a political decision uninformed by science.”

Farmers and other landowners who had once leased their land to drilling companies have bitterly opposed the moratorium.

Drilling opponents, meanwhile, have long contended that large-scale gas exploration could not be done safely so close to crucial waterways and renowned fisheries. The Delaware and its tributaries supply drinking water to Philadelphia and half the population of New York City.

“This is a watershed moment for protecting one of America’s most iconic watersheds,” said PennEnvironment Executive Director David Masur. “Fracking shouldn’t be allowed anywhere, much less near an iconic natural waterway like the Delaware River.”

Conservation officials once estimated that gas companies had more than 300 square miles of watershed land under lease. The drillers have long since pulled up stakes amid the longstanding moratorium.