Al Capone's favorite gun, personal items head to auction

Witherell said he had no reservations about helping the Capone sisters and that he expects the auction to draw international attention because of the items’ historical significance.

“We want to handle things that aren’t objectionable to a lot of people, but we still can’t rewrite history,” he said. “He was a legendary figure. I think his judgment comes from somebody other than me.”

Sonny Capone’s daughters lived quietly for decades in Northern California after moving here from Florida in 1961 following their parents’ breakup. That changed in 2019 when Diane Capone published a book titled “Al Capone: Stories My Grandmother Told Me” using her maiden name.

She said her father faced constant challenges because of his last name, including men picking fights with him for no reason and not being able to find a job. In the mid-1960s he dropped Capone as a last name and went by Albert Francis. He died in obscurity in 2004 in Northern California, where he had lived for decades, his daughter said.

The sisters decided to sell their grandfather's personal belongings because they are all in their 70s and they are the only people who know the stories behind the memorabilia and because they are worried about a wildfire destroying the collection, Diane Capone said.