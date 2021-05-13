‘Amazing’: Pilots, passenger uninjured after midair crash

Phillips quickly hung up the phone without an explanation and ran off the path and through bushes to get out of the plane’s way. At first, she wondered whether it might be a large version of the remote-controlled planes that people fly nearby. But then she realized it was too big.

She reached the plane’s landing site just before police and saw two men standing in front of the plane, unharmed. The older of the two told police he was the pilot, she said.

“They’re just standing there like they’re at a cocktail party,” Phillips said.

Phillips’ friend Shelly Whitehead was getting coffee in her kitchen when she heard loud booms like firecrackers. When she ran to her back deck overlooking the park, she saw a plane falling and a parachute. She did not think anyone on board would survive.

“I was expecting an explosion but, when that didn’t happen, I was hopeful,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has four people investigating the accident, the federal agency said in a statement.

“We are working to understand how and why these planes collided,” said John Brannen, lead NTSB investigator for the accident. “It is so fortunate that no one was injured in this collision.”