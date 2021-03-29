Ample opportunities for viewers to follow Chauvin trial

Some of the networks, anticipating that video of Chauvin before Floyd's death would be a major part of Blackwell's argument, warned viewers of the sensitivity of what they were about to see.

“It was no easier to watch than when we were reporting on it 10 months ago,” said ABC News anchor David Muir.

The major broadcast networks dropped live coverage after opening arguments, along with Fox News. HLN, Black News Channel and Law & Crime are promising full coverage of all arguments, as is CourtTV, whose cameras are providing the pool feed of video from the courtroom.

One challenge for networks: what to call their coverage. Floyd’s name is more widely known than Chauvin's, but calling it the “Floyd trial” would wrongly imply that the victim was the one on trial.

Most called it the Chauvin trial. But there were some awkward variations. CourtTV called it “The Death of George Floyd Murder Trial.” ABC said it was the “Derek Chauvin Trial, 10 Months After George Floyd’s Death.”

For some of the specialty networks, the trial offers a rare opportunity to increase viewership, both on the air and online.