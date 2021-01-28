 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies
0 comments
AP

An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook reviewing decision to ban Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News