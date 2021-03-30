An unwelcome prank: Volkswagen purposely hoodwinks reporters

The story emerged Monday after a news release was briefly posted on a company website and then disappeared, but not before catching some eyes. CNBC, which declined comment on the hoax, is believed to be the first major news organization to report it as legitimate news.

The AP wrote a story about it Monday after its reporter was assured by Mark Gillies, a company spokesman in the United States, that it was serious, Easton said.

It was a similar story at USA Today, where a reporter specifically asked if it was a joke and was told “no,” said the newspaper's spokeswoman, Chrissy Terrell.

“The company used this fake announcement as a way to manipulate respected reporters from trusted news outlets to get attention for their marketing campaign,” she said. “We are disheartened that the company would choose this type of disingenuous marketing.”

The USA Today reporter who was initially lied to was more blunt.

“This was not a joke,” reporter Nathan Bomey wrote on Twitter. “It was deception. In case you haven't noticed, we have a misinformation problem in this country. Now you're part of it. Why should anyone trust you again?”