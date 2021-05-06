Animal Crossing among 4 inductees to Video Game Hall of Fame

“It’s hard to overestimate what a groundbreaking program Microsoft Flight Simulator was when it debuted,” said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games. “For the first time, amateur and professional aviators could navigate the skies—without ever leaving home."

California-based developer Blizzard Entertainment debuted StarCraft in 1998, and it went on to win multiple awards. The multiplayer mode of the immersive, science-fiction game turned it into the largest esports title of its day, according to The Strong.

“It’s regarded as one of the best real-time strategy games of all time and significantly impacted many of the real-time strategy games that have followed in the past two decades," digital games curator Andrew Borman said.

Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? was released by Brøderbund in 1985 and became a best-selling “edutainment” franchise that helped millions of students learn world geography as they searched for the mysterious title character. The game inspired a show on American Public Broadcasting in the 1990s and an animated series on Netflix.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame, established in 2015 recognizes electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile. Anyone can nominate a game and final selections are made on the advice of journalists, scholars and other experts on video games and their role in society.

