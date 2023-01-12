Answers to 5 confusing student loan debt cancellation questions | PennyWise podcast

Is there any new information about the student loan debt cancellation plan from the President?
Host Teri Barr is finding out by talking with Cecilia Clark, a student loan specialist with NerdWallet.
Clark also answers the five biggest and most confusing questions about student debt cancellation, including if the lawsuits filed against the President's plan are going to the Supreme Court anytime soon, plus two new parts of the plan to consider if you are already thinking about bankruptcy.
Also, the income-driven repayment plan hasn't received a whole lot of attention, but could be important for many borrowers:
The White House will move forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms.
More from Cecilia at NerdWallet: