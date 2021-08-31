'AntiVaxMomma' accused of selling bogus vaccination cards

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, and other tech companies to crack down on vaccine card fraudsters, saying in a statement "the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions.”

Facebook said that it prohibits anyone from buying or selling COVID-19 vaccine cards and that it removed Clifford’s account in early August for breaking its rules.

“We will review any other accounts that might be doing the same thing,” the company said in a written statement. "We appreciate the DA’s work on this matter and will remove this content whenever we find it.”

According to prosecutors, Clifford, a self-described online entrepreneur, started hawking forged Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards through her AntiVaxMomma Instagram account in May.

A New York state police investigator who became aware of the scam a few weeks later tested it by contacting Clifford to order a fake card and to be added to the state vaccine database, prosecutors said.