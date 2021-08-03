AP appoints Daisy Veerasingham as agency's president and CEO

She has also led the expansion of AP's video business into a fully digital operation that can provide live video on a multichannel basis.

As its core business of selling news to newspapers and broadcasters began shrinking, the AP has broadened its licensing efforts to other areas, like business and academia. It has also built a business licensing old photos and video, the latter through the purchase of a company that owned old movie newsreels.

AP also makes money by providing studio space and news equipment to organizations, selling news software and election vote-counting and surveys. Further diversification efforts are underway, including offering customized news reports and managing video for auctions held by companies like Sotheby's, Veerasingham said.

“The AP is probably on the most solid footing it's been on for a very long time,” she said. “I don't think the world needs to worry about the future of The Associated Press. Do we have challenges ahead? Yeah, we've got to diversify our revenue and we've got to stabilize revenue in our core. But I think that is something we can actually do in the next three years because of the financial strength we've built.”