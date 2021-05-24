AP says it is reviewing social media policies after firing

That's particularly important at the AP, which is a bedrock for objectivity and fairness in the news business, she said. The agency, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary, does not traffic in opinion.

“AP is in the business of fact-based journalism,” the news leaders said in the memo. “It is who we are. We have these values to ensure we maintain our position as an unbiased source of information and to protect our journalists.”

The AP's culture and social media has never been a comfortable mix. The AP sells its news coverage to newspapers, digital and broadcast customers, and tells its journalists not to tweet out breaking news until after it is shared on the AP wire, which makes them a step slower than competitors quick to tweet.

The AP's social media rules say journalists who share opinionated material from others must make clear that the views are not their own. Denouncing fellow news users or newsmakers online “can reflect badly on AP and may one day harm a colleague's ability to get important information from a source,” the rules state.

The company even urges its journalists to “steer clear of trash-talking sports teams, athletes and celebrities.”

The letter signed by the AP journalists makes clear that the incident has caused some deep wounds.