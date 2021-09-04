AP Was There: Covering the Battle for Blair Mountain in 1921

Kentucky Firing is Resumed

WILLIAMSON, W.Va., Sept. 3 — Firing from the Kentucky hills along Tug river into West Virginia mining villages was resumed today shortly after the withdrawal of the guard which Maj. Tom Davis, Gov. Morgan's personal representative in Mingo county, had maintained during the night. No one was hurt, Maj. Davis said.

Firing across the Tug river almost reached the proportions of civil war earlier in the summer and military rule was established, but there has been no disturbance for several weeks until today.

With the withdrawal of the state police from Mingo county to re-enforce the “defense army” in Logan, Maj. Davis mustered into the state service a company of the new national guard. These men were reinforced by some 500 volunteers, who have been held in readiness here for possible eventualities in the coal-strike zone along Tug river.

Bombs Drop About Miners