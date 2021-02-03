Apaches' fight over Arizona copper mine goes before US court

———

WHO “OWNS” THE LAND?

Apache Stronghold contends the land belongs to Western Apaches under an 1852 treaty with the United States.

John Welch, a professor and anthropologist, has worked extensively with Apache tribes. He says he hasn't found any evidence to suggest otherwise, including from a federal commission set up in the 1940s to settle tribal land claims.

The so-called Treaty of Santa Fe was one of a handful of treaties negotiated with a broad group of Apaches, and the only one ratified by the U.S. Senate, said Karl Jacoby, a Columbia University history professor who has written about the treaty and isn’t connected to the lawsuit.

The treaty was meant as a peace accord at a time the U.S. was acquiring territory from Mexico. It suggests that Apaches have a right to their territory, but it doesn't spell out that territory, Jacoby said.

“What’s been happening recently is Native people have been dusting off these treaties, and saying, ‘Look, you made this treaty, you can’t just walk away from it. You have to honor it, it’s in your constitution,’ which is the supreme law of the land,” he said.