Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina

Apple announced plans on Monday to invest more than $1 billion in North Carolina to build the company's first East Coast campus, a move expected to bring at least 3,000 new jobs to the state.

The development comes as part of an effort by Apple to up investment as the U.S. begins rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the company.

The North Carolina project falls under a commitment to invest $430 billion and add a total of 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, expanding teams in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, New York, California and other states, officials said.

The campus and engineering hub is set to be located in the Raleigh-Durham area's Research Triangle Park alongside hundreds of other science and technology firms. The hub will be home to thousands of additional jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other fields, the company said.

The exact timeline for the project was not immediately given.