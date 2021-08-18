Army: Full environmental review of $9.4B plastics complex

Pinkham, who supervises and sets policy for the Corps' civil works, wrote that he is committed to having the Army “be a leader in the federal government’s efforts to ensure thorough environmental analysis and meaningful community outreach.”

The Corps needs "to thoroughly review areas of concern, particularly those with environmental justice implications,” Pinkham wrote.

Major construction has been on hold since the Corps agreed in November to reconsider its permit for the plants in Welcome, where the Census Bureau estimates that nearly 97% of the 880 residents are Black.

Pinkham’s tweet and letter provide little detail about what procedures the Corps intends to use, said an emailed statement from FG LA. “The company will continue to work with the Corps as we receive more guidance on the additional evaluation and has no further comment at this time," it said.