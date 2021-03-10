Asian shares advance as yields, inflation fears moderate

Treasury yields fell broadly following the report, including the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.53% on Thursday after rising as high as 1.60% late last week.

Bond yields have risen in the past month. The fall in bond prices, which are inversely related to yields, attracted investors reluctant to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4% to 29,154.19 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.6% to 29,371.23. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.1% to 3,019.72, buoyed by a 1.7% rise in shares in Samsung Electronics, the biggest listed company. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 6,701.30.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.8% to 3,417.63 as Chinese leaders prepared to wrap up the annual session of the largely ceremonial legislature.

In New York, the S&P 500 rose 23.37 points to 3,898.81. The Dow gained 1.5% to a record 32,297.02, thanks partly to a 6.4% jump in Boeing. The Dow's previous all-time high was about two weeks ago.

The Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1% to 13,068.83, taking it about 7.3% below the all-time high it reached on February 12.