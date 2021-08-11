Asian shares mixed as caution sets in on coronavirus worries

Asian shares were mixed Thursday as caution set in among investors following another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% in morning trading to 28,123.67. South Korea's Kospi was little changed by slightly higher at 3,220.74 after jigsawing earlier in the day. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains to be also little changed at 7,584.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined nearly 0.2% to 26,619.24, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 3,530.02.

Worries in the region remained about the recent regulatory crackdown in China. Analysts said the next target appeared to be the online insurance industry.

“This comes amid increasing COVID-19 risks, with further tightening of restrictions in several cities potentially impacting the services sector near-term,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

COVID-19 infection cases are also surging in Japan, where a state of emergency has been in place, even as the nation played host to the Tokyo Olympics and plans to do the same for the Paralympics, opening later this month. Cases are reaching record highs in Tokyo, as well as several other regions. Medical officials say hospitals are getting stretched thin.