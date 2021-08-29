Asian shares mostly higher after US Fed signals on low rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% in morning trading to 27,686.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.1% to 7,494.10. South Korea's Kospi was virtually unchanged at 3,133.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.3% to 25,344.79, while the Shanghai Composite stood at 3,535.19, up 0.4%.

Regional investors are also looking ahead to data expected to be released Tuesday on China's manufacturing sector.

The rally in Asia paralleled the rise that ended the previous week on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37 to top its prior all-time high set on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 34,455.80, and the Nasdaq composite gained 183.69, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50.

The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set record after record this year, in large part because of the Fed's massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets. The gains had been getting increasingly tentative as markets began to look toward a possible end of the Fed’s assistance.