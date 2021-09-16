Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street retreat

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.1%.

The market edged higher in the early going after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August, but then fell back.

Markets have been choppy as investors shift money between various sectors while parsing data for clues about where the economy is headed and how the Federal Reserve will react.

The central bank will meet next week, and investors will listen closely for any comments about when and how much it will taper support for low interest rates that have helped fuel gains for stocks throughout the year.

The S&P 500 fell 6.95 points to 4,473.75. It is within 1.4% of the all-time high it set on Sept. 2. The Dow dropped 63.07 points to 34,751.32, while the Nasdaq added 20.39 points to 15,181.92.

Small company stocks also gave up some ground. The Russell 2000 index slipped 0.1% to 2,232.91.