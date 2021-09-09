Asian shares rebound; Wall St headed for weekly decline

Shares were higher in Asia on Friday as investors stepped up buying despite another decline on Wall Street that kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their first weekly losses in three weeks.

Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and other major markets, bouncing back from losses earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.31% and U.S. futures were higher.

Markets appeared to take in stride a decision by the European Central Bank to dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.

Investors were reassured by ECB head Christine Lagarde's insistence that the shift was only a “recalibration” of existing stimulus — not a signal that pandemic support is being phased out.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 30,362.41 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.4% to 26,079.12. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 3,125.84. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.7% to 3,717.31. Shares rose in Taiwan and Singapore, and fell in Malaysia and Indonesia.