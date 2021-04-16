Asian shares rise as vaccine wait tempers Wall St optimism

Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists for ING, said the markets are awaiting the outcome of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden, set for the weekend.

China’s economy expanded at a sizzling annual pace of 18.3% in the first quarter of the year. But its rebound in factory and consumer activity following the coronavirus pandemic is leveling off, according to data released Friday. The figures were magnified by comparison with early 2020, when China suffered its deepest contraction in decades.

On Thursday, Wall Street notched more milestones, as a broad market rally pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 34,000 mark for the first time.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,170.42 for another fresh record. The Dow climbed 0.9% to 34,035.99.

The Nasdaq composite added 1.3% to 14,038.76, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.4%, to 2,257.07.

The rally came as investors welcomed a raft of encouraging economic reports showing how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting.