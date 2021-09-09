Asian shares slip as Fed signals 'downshift' in economy

Ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch cut their ratings on Evergrande debt this week to a level that indicates they believe the company is likely to default on bond payments due to lack of cash. Chinese authorities are trying to reduce high debt levels in the economy and have urged Evergrande to resolve its more than $300 billion in debt, but financial analysts to suggest they might allow a default while trying to reduce its impact on the financial system.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% to 29,938.55. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.6% to 25,898.67, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher, to 3,611.73. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.8% to 7,377.90. Shares also fell in India and Taiwan.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.33% after rising sharply on Tuesday to 1.37%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,514.07, its third straight drop. It was roughly split between gainers and losers, but weakness in technology, communication and financial stocks weighed down the market. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, made broad gains.

Small-company stocks fell more than the broader market. Bond yields were mixed. Oil prices rose.