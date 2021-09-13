Asian shares trend lower after Wall St ends with weekly loss

On Friday, stocks pulled back and the S&P 500 lost 0.8% in its fifth straight decline, ending 1.7% lower for the week.

Stocks have traded in a narrow range for several weeks as many investors stick to the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the economy is headed and how the pandemic is impacting businesses.

The S&P 500 fell 34.70 points to 4,458.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% to 34,607.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sank 0.9%, to 15,115.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 1%, to 2,227.55.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%.

U.S. inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

Federal Reserve policymakers have said they believe inflation this year would be temporary and is a result of the economy recovering from the pandemic. However, persistently high inflation could force the Fed’s hand to start pulling back on its bond-buying program and low interest rate policy sooner than anticipated.